We couldn’t go to the World Cup trusting only in God – Sports Minister on Otto Addo’s sacking

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By Jamaldeen Wiayuka July 15, 2026

Ghana’s Minister for Sports and Recreation, Kofi Adams, has defended the decision to dismiss Otto Addo before the 2026 FIFA World Cup, insisting the Black Stars’ poor run of form left the government with little choice.

Otto Addo was relieved of his duties despite guiding Ghana to qualification for the tournament after a series of disappointing results in international friendlies raised concerns over the team’s readiness for football’s biggest stage.

With just two months before the World Cup, veteran coach Carlos Queiroz was appointed on a short-term contract to lead the Black Stars in North America.

Asked whether Ghana should have kept faith with Otto Addo, Adams dismissed the suggestion, arguing that the team’s performances before the tournament had undermined confidence.

“No,” he said.

“If you look at the losses that we were suffering in all our friendlies after qualification, if you just couldn’t trust only in God, then it means we’re going to the World Cup trusting only in God. No, I don’t think so at all.”

The minister said the team’s displays under Queiroz showed signs of improvement despite the Portuguese coach having limited time to prepare the squad.

“If you watch the strategy of the new coach, Carlos, and you look at our friendlies against Wales, our performance against Panama, our performance against England, and even against Croatia, you could see clearly that, given much more time, a lot more could have been,” he said.

Adams pointed to Ghana’s improved defensive organisation as evidence that the coaching change had produced positive results.

“It was simply defensive,” he said when discussing the tactical changes introduced by Queiroz.

Responding to criticism that the Black Stars adopted an overly cautious approach, the minister defended the team’s style of play.

“Well, it was also part of the game, and we were stringing passes,” he added.

Under Queiroz, Ghana opened their World Cup campaign with a 1-0 victory over Panama before earning a goalless draw against England. A 2-1 defeat to Croatia in their final Group C match saw the Black Stars finish third, securing a place in the Round of 32.

Ghana’s tournament ended in the knockout stage following a narrow 1-0 defeat to Colombia.

The Black Stars will now turn their attention to qualification for the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations, where they have been drawn in Group C alongside Côte d’Ivoire, Somalia and The Gambia. The qualifying campaign is set to begin in September.

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Jamaldeen Wiayuka
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