Black Queens to play Nigeria in a pre-WAFCON friendly after beating Ivory Coast

Poster announcing Ghana vs Niger women’s match (GHA vs NGR) with a team photo on a purple background, date and venue listed: July 18, Casablanca.
By Jamaldeen Wiayuka July 15, 2026

Ghana’s Black Queens will continue their preparations for the 2026 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) with a high-profile friendly against fierce West African rivals Nigeria on Saturday, 18 July.

The match will be played at the Stade El Abir Zaouli in Casablanca, with kick-off scheduled for 16:00 local time.

The friendly comes on the back of an encouraging start to Ghana’s pre-tournament campaign after the Black Queens secured a 1-0 victory over Ivory Coast in a closed-door international on Tuesday.

Forward Sharon Sampson scored the decisive goal in the 75th minute at Stade Père Jégo, giving Ghana a confidence-boosting win less than two weeks before the start of the continental showpiece.

Head coach Kim Lars Bjorkegren used the encounter to assess his squad and continue refining his tactical approach as the team steps up preparations for WAFCON 2026.

The upcoming clash against the Super Falcons, Africa’s most successful women’s national team, is expected to provide an even sterner test for the Black Queens as they gauge their readiness ahead of the tournament.

With momentum on their side following victory over Ivory Coast, Ghana will be aiming to build confidence and sharpen their performance against one of the continent’s strongest sides before the competition gets underway.

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Jamaldeen Wiayuka
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