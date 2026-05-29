I have been praying for this – Thomas-Asante on making it to 2026 World Cup

Soccer player in yellow jersey #23 celebrating with arms raised on the field, crowd in background
By Jamaldeen Wiayuka May 29, 2026

Black Stars forward Brandon Thomas-Asante says representing Ghana at the 2026 World Cup is a dream come true as he looks to help restore pride and success to the national team.

Speaking to GFA Media from the team’s training camp in Wales, the striker expressed his excitement after being named in Ghana’s provisional squad for the tournament in June.

“I have been praying for this opportunity,” Thomas-Asante said. “We want to make Ghanaians proud and return the country to where it belongs. There is a lot to learn from Carlos Queiroz.”

The forward is among the players currently preparing for Ghana’s pre-World Cup friendly against Wales on 2 June, a key test before the Black Stars travel to the World Cup.

The atmosphere in camp is understood to be highly competitive, with players battling for places in the final squad as head coach Carlos Queiroz assesses his options ahead of the tournament.

Ghana faces a difficult challenge in the group stage, where the Black Stars will come up against England, Croatia and Panama.

Despite the tough draw, there is growing optimism within the camp that the team can compete strongly and make an impression on the global stage.

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Jamaldeen Wiayuka
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