“I lost everything to the floods; my house is empty” – Dennis Miracles Aboagye

A senior figure within the opposition New Patriotic Party has disclosed the totality of his personal devastation following the capital’s meteorological calamity, painting a portrait of households reduced to emptiness after torrential precipitation overwhelmed domestic fortifications and obliterated accumulated possessions.

Dennis Miracles Aboagye, serving as Communications Director for Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia’s anticipated 2028 presidential bid, recounted his experience during an appearance on JoyNews’ Newsfile programme on Saturday, July 4, his testimony providing granular detail regarding the physicality of the disaster as experienced at the household level.

The force of the inundation proved so overwhelming that it breached the structural integrity of his residence’s perimeter fortification. Water surge powerful enough to demolish the main gate’s resistance speaks to hydraulic violence that transcended normal flooding parameters.

“As a matter of fact, the water broke the main gate, and if the water was able to break the main gate, it should tell you the strength of the water,” Aboagye stated, his observation capturing the extraordinary magnitude of forces unleashed by Monday’s precipitation.

The result was total domestic annihilation. Aboagye emerged from the disaster to discover his residence rendered vacant of all material content. Furniture, clothing, electronic devices, documentation — the accumulated material infrastructure through which households function — had either been destroyed by water exposure or swept away entirely by the surge.

“I lost everything, and I have nothing in my house. The house is empty, and we need to start everything again,” he disclosed, his statement capturing the psychological and practical dimensions of total property loss.

His experience represents merely a granular illustration of a catastrophe that has metastasised across seven regions, displacing nearly 90,000 individuals, claiming at least 34 lives and destroying immeasurable property as emergency services continue their grim work of assessment and relief distribution across inundated communities.