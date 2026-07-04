Nearly 90,000 rendered homeless as flood death toll climbs to 34

The National Disaster Management Organisation has compiled the most comprehensive accounting yet of the devastation wrought by Monday’s torrential deluge, confirming that at least 34 individuals perished across the nation whilst nearly 90,000 others were displaced from their homes across seven regions now grappling with the aftermath of a meteorological catastrophe.

Of the confirmed casualties, twelve deaths occurred in Greater Accra, with the remaining fatalities distributed across communities in other affected zones.

The organisation cautioned, however, that the figure represents merely a preliminary accounting.

As NADMO personnel continue efforts to locate missing persons and reconcile unidentified bodies with lists of the absent, the death toll faces likelihood of further escalation.

Director of Inspectorate Richard Amo Yartey articulated the reconciliation process during an interview on TV3 on Thursday, July 2.

The organisation’s teams are systematically cross-referencing reports of missing persons against corpses recovered from waterlogged terrain.

Should forensic examination and family identification establish that deceased individuals correspond to those previously listed as absent, the missing persons roster would shrink whilst the fatality count would expand.

“The death toll in Accra is 12, across the country is 34 but it could go up.

If we did the matching and realise that some of the people missing have been found dead, then the death toll will increase and those listed as missing will reduce,” Yartey stated.

The displacement footprint spans considerably broader terrain. Seven regions experienced flooding sufficient to render residents homeless, displacing a cumulative total of 89,736 individuals.

The distribution proved unequal, with Greater Accra absorbing the largest contingent.

The metropolitan region alone recorded 54,712 displaced persons — more than half the national figure.

The Central Region documented the second-largest displacement, with 21,882 persons rendered homeless. The Volta Region experienced lesser impact but still significant disruption, displacing 8,534 individuals.

The Western Region reported 2,020 homeless persons.

The Ashanti Region’s flood impact extended to 1,461 individuals whilst the Western North Region recorded 937 displaced persons.

The Eastern Region experienced the lowest displacement rate among affected zones, with 190 persons from Abuakwa South reported homeless.

NADMO has maintained an operational presence across all afflicted communities. Response teams continue search-and-recovery operations whilst simultaneously mobilising relief distribution infrastructure.

Warehouse operations have intensified, with supply shipments being prepared for deployment to displaced populations across the impacted territories.

“As I speak to you now the warehouse is busy moving supplies to the distressed. Relief is across the country, we are going to send relief everywhere,” Amo Yartey disclosed.