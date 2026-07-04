Morocco sweep past Canada to reach 2026 World Cup quarter-finals

Morocco produced a clinical second-half display to beat co-hosts Canada 3-0 and book their place in the 2026 FIFA World Cup quarter-finals.

Azzedine Ounahi scored twice before Soufiane Rahimi added a late third in stoppage time, ending Canada’s hopes of progressing.

Canada had held the statistical advantage at half-time, registering four shots to Morocco’s one and creating the game’s only big chance. However, the Atlas Lions made their moments count after the break.

Ounahi opened the scoring in the 50th minute, giving Morocco the lead against the run of the early momentum.

Canada pushed for a response but struggled to turn possession and chances into a breakthrough. Morocco remained composed and doubled their advantage late on when Ounahi struck again in the 81st minute to complete his brace.

Rahimi then sealed an emphatic victory in the eighth minute of added time, firing home Morocco’s third goal of the match.

The result sends Morocco into the quarter-finals, where they will face either Paraguay or France for a place in the last four.

Morocco will play their quarter-final on Thursday, 9 July at 20:00 GMT at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, United States.

The victory also marked a historic attacking achievement for the Atlas Lions, who have now had six different goalscorers at a single FIFA World Cup for the first time.

For Canada, the defeat brings their tournament to an end. As one of the competition’s co-hosts alongside the United States and Mexico, they had hoped to make a deep run in front of their home supporters, but Morocco’s quality in the second half proved decisive.