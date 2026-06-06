I want to win the World Cup – GFA President Kurt Okraku

African man in a gray suit and black tie speaks into a microphone at a curved podium with a soccer-themed backdrop behind him.
By Jamaldeen Wiayuka June 6, 2026

Ghana Football Association President Kurt Okraku says the Black Stars should not be underestimated at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, insisting the four-time African champions have the quality and ambition to compete with the world’s best teams.

Speaking on Ghanaian television programme The Delay Show, Okraku expressed confidence in Ghana’s chances despite the difficult challenge that lies ahead in the tournament.

The Black Stars have been drawn in Group L alongside England, Croatia and Panama, a group many analysts consider one of the toughest in the competition.

However, Okraku believes football’s unpredictable nature means no nation can be written off before a ball is kicked.

“I have seen bad teams win big tournaments, I have also seen good teams lose big tournaments, and I have seen good teams win big tournaments,” he said.

“So, you can never rule out any football nation, Ghana inclusive. We have a good team, and I want to win the World Cup. That is why we are doing everything possible.”

Ghana will be among 48 countries competing at the expanded 2026 FIFA World Cup, which will be hosted across the United States, Canada and Mexico.

The West African nation is preparing for its fifth World Cup appearance and will be aiming to improve on its historic quarter-final run in 2010, the furthest any black stars team has reached in the tournament.

While England and Croatia enter the competition as favourites to progress from Group L, Okraku remains optimistic that Ghana can upset expectations and make a significant impact on the global stage.

Supporters have also expressed growing confidence in the current squad, with many hoping the Black Stars can rise to the occasion and deliver a memorable campaign.

As preparations continue, Okraku’s message is clear: Ghana may not be among the traditional favourites, but they cannot be counted out.

author avatar
Jamaldeen Wiayuka
See Full Bio
Archives Black Stars Football Ghanaians Abroad Latest News Sports World Cup

Jamaldeen Wiayuka

Comments (0)

    Leave a Reply

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    Related To This Article

    Man in a blue short-sleeve shirt and pants sits in a beige armchair, gesturing with his hands while talking in a living room setting.
    Archives
    Dr. Bawumia congratulates new Christian Council leadership; pledges continued cooperation
    Front of a gray Intercity bus with a severely cracked windshield and scattered debris after a collision, nighttime scene.
    Latest News
    Four Injured as STC Bus Collides With Taxi at Konongo, One Victim Trapped in Wreckage
    Man in a white short-sleeve shirt speaks into a microphone during a panel discussion.
    Archives
    ArthurLegacy Sports praises Como 1907’s visit to Ghana to inspire next generation
    Click here for more Weather

    Popular News

    Most commented
    1. 1
      Uganda university shut down after student protests
      1811
    2. 2
      Baba Rahman discusses Eden Hazard, Chelsea’s loan system & his future
      731
    3. 3
      I Have Not Leaked NDC Secret – E.T. Mensah
      542
    4. 4
      Instagram likes- Instagram Marketing Strategies
      350
    5. 5
      Claudia Lumor hosts female MPs, policy influencers at 2025 Women’s Leadership Forum
      94
    6. 6
      Bawumia outlines 7 threats to African democracy at high-level forum in Nigeria
      78
    7. 7
      Europa League: the fight for reaching the 1/8 finals
      61
    8. 8
      CNN declares Nana Addo winner of Ghana Elections
      52
    9. 9
      The Professional World of Sports: How Athletes Train and Prepare to Win
      34
    10. 10
      WAMVA 2016: Diamond Platnumz, Shatta Wale, Beyonce win big; see full list of winners
      31