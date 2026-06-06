I want to win the World Cup – GFA President Kurt Okraku

Ghana Football Association President Kurt Okraku says the Black Stars should not be underestimated at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, insisting the four-time African champions have the quality and ambition to compete with the world’s best teams.

Speaking on Ghanaian television programme The Delay Show, Okraku expressed confidence in Ghana’s chances despite the difficult challenge that lies ahead in the tournament.

The Black Stars have been drawn in Group L alongside England, Croatia and Panama, a group many analysts consider one of the toughest in the competition.

However, Okraku believes football’s unpredictable nature means no nation can be written off before a ball is kicked.

“I have seen bad teams win big tournaments, I have also seen good teams lose big tournaments, and I have seen good teams win big tournaments,” he said.

“So, you can never rule out any football nation, Ghana inclusive. We have a good team, and I want to win the World Cup. That is why we are doing everything possible.”

Ghana will be among 48 countries competing at the expanded 2026 FIFA World Cup, which will be hosted across the United States, Canada and Mexico.

The West African nation is preparing for its fifth World Cup appearance and will be aiming to improve on its historic quarter-final run in 2010, the furthest any black stars team has reached in the tournament.

While England and Croatia enter the competition as favourites to progress from Group L, Okraku remains optimistic that Ghana can upset expectations and make a significant impact on the global stage.

Supporters have also expressed growing confidence in the current squad, with many hoping the Black Stars can rise to the occasion and deliver a memorable campaign.

As preparations continue, Okraku’s message is clear: Ghana may not be among the traditional favourites, but they cannot be counted out.