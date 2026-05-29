I will never let my child play for Ghana – Derrick Köhn’s uncle slams Black Stars selection system

The uncle of Ghana defender Derrick Köhn has launched a fierce attack on the country’s football authorities after the Union Berlin player was left out of Ghana’s provisional squad for the FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

Speaking in an emotional interview on Peace FM, Eric Akwasi Agyei criticised what he described as an unfair and questionable player selection process, insisting he would never allow his own child to represent Ghana under the current system.

Reports had suggested Köhn’s omission was linked to an incomplete nationality switch from Germany to Ghana, a requirement for players hoping to feature in official FIFA competitions.

But Agyei strongly rejected those claims, backing earlier comments made by Köhn’s brother, Michael, who maintained that all documentation had already been finalised.

“The nationality switch issue is not the truth,” Agyei said. “Me, Akwasi Agyei, I will never ever let my child play for Ghana. It will never happen.”

Köhn, who previously played in friendly matches for Ghana, remains eligible to represent the Black Stars only after FIFA formally approves a nationality switch for competitive fixtures.

However, Agyei believes there may be deeper reasons behind the defender’s absence from the squad and hinted at foul play within the selection process.

He also voiced concern about how the situation could affect the player’s future international career.

“My nephew plays regular football for Union Berlin and earns his salary, but these nationality switch complications could make it difficult if he decides to play for Germany in future,” he said. “That is what worries me most, not Ghana sidelining him.”

The controversy has added to growing public debate over transparency and player management within Ghana football.

Köhn enjoyed an impressive season in the Bundesliga, making 29 appearances for Union Berlin and establishing himself as a regular figure in the squad.

Neither the Ghana Football Association nor head coach Carlos Quieroz has officially responded to the family’s comments.