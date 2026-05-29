Parliament passes Anti-LGBTQ Bill

By Nana Prekoh Eric May 29, 2026

Parliament has passed the Human Sexual Rights and Family Values Bill 2025, popularly known as the anti-LGBT bill.

The legislation which seeks to criminalise LGBTQ activities introduced new amendments which provide exemption of sanctions for individuals who provide legal advice or legal representation to persons identified as LGBT.

The amendment also exempts journalists and media houses reporting on LGBT-related news or current affairs in the course of their work, as well as professionals providing medical, surgical, psychological or counselling services to such individuals.

The amendments were strongly opposed by the Minority caucus, which argued that the proposed changes suggest the version of the bill submitted for assent by former President Akufo-Addo was not fit for purpose.

Despite the minority’s objection, the bill was passed by Parliament.

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