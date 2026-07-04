Inferno destroys house master’s office, storeroom at Adonten SHS

Emergency responders have prevented a structural catastrophe at Adonten Senior High School after responding to a fire outbreak that consumed portions of the institution’s science facilities whilst threatening to metastasise across the campus.

Firefighting teams dispatched from Aburi and Akropong stations converged upon the blazing facility and executed a coordinated suppression operation that halted the conflagration’s expansion beyond the science block perimeter, a tactical success that sharply limited the scope of destruction.

The House Master’s administrative offices bore the brunt of the flames’ ferocity, along with an attached storeroom where the school maintained supplies and materials. Educational paraphernalia including textbooks, student uniforms and institutional equipment succumbed to the heat and smoke. Office machinery and electronic devices were similarly consumed.

Yet the rapid mobilisation of emergency personnel and their methodical extinguishment operations permitted salvage of irreplaceable materials. Library holdings and gardening apparatus were extracted from threatened zones and preserved before consuming flames could claim them.

Initial response came from school personnel themselves. Staff and pupils, recognising the emergency unfolding within their campus, attempted suppression measures using available resources. Their efforts proved insufficient to arrest the fire’s momentum, prompting reliance upon the Ghana National Fire Service apparatus.

No casualties attended the incident — neither injuries nor fatalities emerged from the conflagration despite the rapid spread and intensity that characterised the emergency.

The Ghana National Fire Service disclosed that investigative procedures have commenced to establish the mechanism by which the fire ignited. Assessments of the full damage footprint remain underway as the institution contemplates restoration of affected spaces and replacement of destroyed instructional materials.