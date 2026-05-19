Inferno destroys multi-unit residence at Konongo Lady Diana, displaces multiple families

A large residential complex housing eight units has been reduced to ash following a devastating fire that swept through the building in the early hours of Monday morning in the Asante Akyem Central Municipality.

The flames erupted at approximately 3:00 a.m. on May 18, 2026, at Konongo Lady Diana and spread with alarming speed through the structure, offering residents no opportunity to salvage their belongings before the blaze consumed everything.

Speaking to Adom News, one displaced tenant, James Ofori, suggested the outbreak may have resulted from an unattended cooking incident combined with a potential gas leak.

“We think it began when a resident who was preparing food dozed off. We suspect gas may have been leaking,” Ofori recounted.

He indicated that the majority of those living in the house had already left for their workplaces when the fire started. The handful of residents who were present could not manage to retrieve any of their possessions as the inferno rapidly spread throughout the building.

“Everything went up in flames. The residents have lost their entire possessions,” Ofori lamented.

There have been no reported fatalities, though the families rendered homeless are struggling to come to terms with the scale of their losses. Investigators are anticipated to launch a probe to determine what triggered the fire.