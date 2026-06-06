It was a very hard moment for me – Laryea Kingston on eliminating Ghana from U-17 World Cup

Portrait of a middle-aged man with gray beard and glasses, wearing a navy blazer and pink shirt in a professional setting.
By Jamaldeen Wiayuka June 6, 2026

Former Ghana international Laryea Kingston has described the emotional dilemma of leading Uganda’s U-17 national team to a victory over Ghana that secured a place at the FIFA U-17 World Cup.

Kingston, who previously coached Ghana’s Black Starlets, guided Uganda’s Young Cranes past his home nation in a dramatic play-off clash at the U-17 Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco last month.

The match ended 2-2 after regulation time before Uganda emerged victorious 8-7 on penalties in Rabat, sealing a historic qualification for the FIFA U-17 World Cup in Qatar.

For Ghana, the defeat extended a frustrating absence from the global tournament to nine years, while for Kingston it marked one of the most difficult moments of his coaching career.

Speaking to 3Sports, the former Black Stars winger admitted he struggled to balance his professional duties with his loyalty to Ghana.

“I was just doing my job. I would not want anyone to be in my position that day,” Kingston said.

“I was standing between my job and my country as well. It was a very hard moment for me. At the end of the day, that is where my paychecks come from.”

Despite the emotional circumstances, Kingston remained focused on his responsibilities with Uganda, where he has enjoyed significant success since joining the country’s youth football setup in 2025.

The former Hearts of Oak star has been credited with helping transform the Young Cranes into one of East Africa’s most promising youth teams. Under his leadership, Uganda qualified for the U-17 Africa Cup of Nations before going on to secure their first-ever place at the FIFA U-17 World Cup.

While Ghana’s painful exit has intensified concerns over the Black Starlets’ struggles on the international stage, Kingston’s achievement has further enhanced his reputation as one of Africa’s emerging youth coaches.

Uganda will now prepare to compete among the world’s best young football nations in Qatar, while Ghana continues its search for a return to the U-17 World Cup after nearly a decade away from the global stage.

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Jamaldeen Wiayuka
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