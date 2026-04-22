It’s difficult to select a team without having enough time – New Black Stars assistant coach Roger De Sa

By Jamaldeen Wiayuka April 22, 2026

Roger De Sa, assistant to Ghana head coach Carlos Queiroz, says limited preparation time poses a major challenge as the Black Stars gear up for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Speaking to KickOff Magazine, De Sa revealed the difficulty of assembling a final squad from a wide pool of players, with just two weeks available to prepare for the tournament.

“I’ve been watching a lot of films, videos, watching different players with different clubs,” he said, outlining the extensive scouting process already underway.

However, he admitted that the tight schedule complicates decision-making.

“The biggest challenge is obviously to select a team without having really enough time. And obviously, the preparations are also very short. You’ve got about two weeks to prepare your team.”

Ghana’s technical team faces the added complexity of evaluating players spread across leagues in Europe, Asia and Africa, while trying to build a cohesive unit capable of competing at the highest level.

The Black Stars have been drawn in a difficult Group L alongside England, Croatia and Panama, raising the stakes for squad selection and tactical preparation.

For De Sa and Queiroz, the coming weeks will be crucial, involving intensive assessment, communication with players and final decisions on the squad.

Despite the challenges, De Sa remains focused on building a competitive side capable of making an impact on football’s biggest stage, which will be hosted across United States, Canada and Mexico.

His comments reflect a broader reality facing many World Cup-bound teams, balancing preparation time with the demands of assembling a squad ready to perform under global scrutiny.

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Jamaldeen Wiayuka
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