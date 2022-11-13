‘I’ve parked my V8, I can’t buy petrol GH¢2,000 every week’ – MP cries

By Prince Antwi November 13, 2022

There has been an incessant increase in petroleum products – petrol and diesel in recent times amidst the high inflation in the country.

Commercial vehicle drivers, following the sharp increase in fuel prices, reviewed transport fares higher.

Some private car drivers have parked their cars to join public transport because of the continuous hike in fuel prices.

One of such persons is the Member of Parliament for Bortianor Ngleshie Amanfrom, Sylvester Tetteh.

According to the MP, he has parked his V8 because he spends GH¢2,000 every month on petrol.

Mr Tetteh stated that his salary cannot cover the expenses on fuel, therefore, has resorted to the use of his mother’s car to save him some money.

Speaking on PeaceFM Kokrokoo programme on November 10, 2022, he said, “I’ve parked my V8 and using my mother’s car. I can’t afford the petrol price. With the V8, I buy fuel at 2000 cedis every week. It means every month, I’m spending 8000 cedis just on petrol. My salary cannot even cover that, so I have parked my car and now using a car that I don’t have to spend that much on petrol,” he stated.

Price of diesel shot up to GH¢23.49 per litre with petrol selling at GH¢17.99 per litre.

Kerosene is also selling at GH¢14.70.

The new prices took effect Tuesday, November 1, 2022.

Meanwhile the Institute for Energy Security (IES) has predicted that petrol and diesel prices will hit GH¢18 and ¢20 per litre for the November 2022 first pricing window.

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