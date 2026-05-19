Jerry Afriyie hands late call-up for Ghana-Mexico friendly

Soccer player in a red jersey with the number 7, running on a grassy field during a match.
By Jamaldeen Wiayuka May 19, 2026

Young Ghanaian striker Jerry Afriyie has earned a late call-up to the Ghana national football team squad ahead of international friendly against Mexico national football team.

Afriyie, who was absent from the initial squad announcement, has now joined the Black Stars camp after becoming available for selection, offering newly appointed coach Carlos Queiroz an additional attacking option as preparations continue for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The young forward arrives in camp following a promising season with RAAL La Louviere in Belgium, where he made 31 appearances, scoring five goals and registering one assist during the campaign.

His inclusion is expected to intensify competition within the squad as several fringe players look to stake a claim for a place in Ghana’s final World Cup team.

The Black Stars are using the friendly against Mexico as part of their preparations for the global tournament, where Ghana have been drawn in a challenging group alongside Panama national football team, England national football team and Croatia national football team.

Afriyie’s late inclusion could provide one of the talking points ahead of the encounter, with the striker eager to seize a rare opportunity on the international stage.

Ghana are expected to continue preparations in camp over the coming days before facing Mexico later this week.

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Jamaldeen Wiayuka

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