3 hours ago

Black Stars captain Jordan Ayew delivered a crucial late goal to earn Leicester City a point in their Championship clash against Sheffield Wednesday.

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‎The hosts made a dream start, taking the lead just two minutes into the match, leaving Leicester chasing the game for much of the encounter. However, Ayew stepped up when it mattered most, finding the equaliser in the 84th minute to secure a hard-fought 1-1 draw.

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‎The goal continues a productive run for the Ghanaian forward, who has now registered six goals and three assists in the English Championship this season.

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‎Ayew’s intervention comes at a critical time for Leicester, who remain locked in a tense relegation battle and are desperate for points to preserve their status in the division.

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‎Fresh from international duty with Ghana, the striker’s impact highlights his importance to both club and country, particularly in high-pressure situations.

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‎With the season entering its decisive phase, Leicester will be hoping Ayew’s experience and leadership can inspire a late surge to safety.

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