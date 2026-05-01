National Security chases Annoh-Dompreh over cocoa tour

Tensions are escalating between the ruling National Democratic Congress government led by President John Mahama and the Minority in Parliament following reports that national security agencies have been tasked to investigate the Minority Chief Whip and Member of Parliament for Nsawam-Adoagyiri, Frank Annoh-Dompreh, over his ongoing nationwide cocoa tour.

The development comes in the wake of allegations by the Bono Regional Minister, Joseph Addae Akwaboa, who accused the lawmaker of instigating a cocoa smuggling scheme involving licensed buying companies.

According to the Minister, intelligence gathered during his regional engagements suggested that some individuals were diverting government funds meant for purchasing cocoa to facilitate cross-border smuggling from Côte d’Ivoire.

He further alleged that Mr. Annoh-Dompreh’s visits to cocoa-growing communities were part of a broader attempt to encourage the illegal activity, claims that have since triggered security interest and led to arrests of suspected smugglers.

However, Mr. Annoh-Dompreh has strongly denied the accusations, describing them as unfounded and politically motivated. He insists that his tour, which has covered regions including Ashanti, Eastern, Ahafo, Bono, and Bono East, is focused on engaging farmers and highlighting their concerns—ranging from delayed payments and reduced cocoa prices to lack of ready markets for produce.

He argues that the attempt to involve national security reflects growing discomfort within government over the issues being raised by farmers during the tour.

The Minority Chief Whip has also challenged the Regional Minister to provide concrete evidence to support the allegations, giving him a 48-hour ultimatum to substantiate his claims or retract them.

He cautioned against the use of state security institutions to intimidate political opponents, stressing that criminal matters such as smuggling should be handled professionally and without political bias.

Background to the dispute reveals a broader crisis in the cocoa sector, where farmers across several regions have expressed frustration over declining producer prices, unpaid produce, and rising cost of inputs.

The Minority’s tour has brought these issues to the forefront, drawing both public sympathy and political backlash. While government maintains that enforcement actions are necessary to protect the cocoa industry, the opposition argues that the real priority should be addressing the economic haÝrdship facing farmers.