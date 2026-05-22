Kevin-Prince Boateng recalls first impressions of Ghana Black Stars

Former Ghana international Kevin-Prince Boateng has opened up about his surprising first impressions of the Black Stars camp, admitting he initially feared the team would struggle badly at the FIFA World Cup.

Speaking about his early days with Ghana’s national team, Boateng revealed that the atmosphere in camp appeared far from serious, with players joking, dancing and playing around instead of focusing on football preparations.

“When I met them, I thought we were going to lose every game in the group stage,” Boateng said.

“Because we were not playing together, they were just shooting the ball around, playing football tennis, laughing, and joking.”

Boateng singled out former Ghana captain Asamoah Gyan for his energetic presence in camp, recalling how the striker spent much of the time dancing and entertaining teammates.

“Asamoah Gyan was just dancing the whole time,” he said. “I said, ‘Brother, are you a professional dancer, or are you a footballer?’”

However, the former AC Milan and Schalke midfielder explained that everything changed once the tournament began.

“But the World Cup came; the first game, I saw the people, they changed. Locked in. Everybody was ready, focused, and concentrated,” he added.

Boateng described how the team’s relaxed personality disappeared the moment they stepped onto the pitch, revealing a determined and highly competitive side that would go on to impress on football’s biggest stage.

“We came out of the bus; everybody’s dancing, chiki-chiki-cha-cha,” he recalled. “But the moment we hit that field, it was a different team.

“That was when I looked at them and realised, ‘Okay, we’re getting serious.’ Then we became even closer because we performed really, really well.”

Boateng’s reflections offer a rare glimpse into the chemistry and spirit that defined one of Ghana’s most memorable generations, with the Black Stars earning global admiration for their performances at the FIFA World Cup.