Christopher Baah Bonsu shines again in Al Qadsiah win over Al Ittihad

Soccer player in a red kit (number 22) dribbles the ball on a green pitch, with a photographer in the foreground recording the action.
By Jamaldeen Wiayuka May 22, 2026

Ghanaian winger Christopher Baah Bonsu continued his impressive run of form in Saudi Arabia on Thursday night, providing another assist for Al Qadsiah in their win against Al Ittihad.

The 21-year-old, who was recently named Al Qadsiah’s Player of the Month for April, delivered his 12th assist of the season with another influential display as his side battled one of the league’s strongest opponents.

Baah Bonsu has now been directly involved in 15 goals this campaign, scoring three times and creating 12 more for his teammates, a remarkable return for the young Ghanaian attacker in his debut season at the club.

Known for his pace, creativity and composure in big moments, the former Genk winger continues to establish himself as one of Ghana’s brightest emerging talents abroad.

His recent performances are also expected to strengthen calls for a bigger role with the Ghana national team, the Black Stars, as preparations continue towards future international competitions, including the FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

At just 21, Baah Bonsu’s consistency and growing influence for Al Qadsiah underline his reputation as a player for the big occasion.

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Jamaldeen Wiayuka
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