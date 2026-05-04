Korle Bu doctors to strike today over unresolved operational concerns

The Korle Bu Doctors Association (KODA) has announced an industrial strike set to begin on May 4, 2026, after failed negotiations with management of the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital over longstanding operational and policy concerns.

Speaking on Eyewitness News on Thursday, April 30, Secretary of KODA, Dr Joojo Nyamekye-Baidoo, said the strike was a last resort following repeated engagements that did not yield any resolution.

He explained that the central issue revolves around the exclusion of laboratory physicians from the hospital’s central laboratory, a situation the association says has disrupted clinical services and specialist medical training.

According to him, doctors have been denied access to the facility for years, with some reporting threats that have kept them away from the laboratory space.

“Strike is the only option. I think we’ve engaged management enough, and I don’t think they have come back to us in good faith,” he said.

KODA further noted that the arrangement has forced the hospital to rely on external diagnostic services, including the University of Ghana Medical School laboratory, raising concerns about consistency in patient care.

Dr Nyamekye-Baidoo indicated that the strike will begin in phases, starting with outpatient services and potentially extending to emergency and inpatient care if no agreement is reached.

He added that the action has the backing of the Ghana Medical Association.

Among the association’s demands are the immediate reinstatement of laboratory physicians and trainees into the central laboratory, unrestricted access to clinical systems, merit-based leadership appointments, and independent validation of specialised test results. KODA is also calling for an investigation into alleged threats against its members.

Additionally, the group has rejected a proposed 24-hour specialist outpatient service policy, arguing that current capacity already meets demand and warning that expansion without additional staffing could strain personnel and compromise patient care.