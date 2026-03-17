5 hours ago

Several high-profile names have been left out of the latest Ghana national football team squad announced by Otto Addo for upcoming international friendlies against Austria national football team and Germany national football team.

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‎The matches form part of Ghana’s preparations for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, but the absence of several established players has drawn attention.

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‎Among those missing is veteran forward Andre Ayew, who recently joined Dutch side NAC Breda and has already opened his scoring account for the club.

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‎Wingers Osman Bukari and Joseph Paintsil, both regulars in previous squads, have also been left out, alongside goalkeeper Jojo Wollacott and defender Alidu Seidu.

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‎Midfielder Mohammed Kudus is another notable absentee, with the Tottenham player currently sidelined by a muscle injury sustained in January. He is expected to return to action after the international break.



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‎The omissions come as Addo reshapes his squad, blending new faces with experienced players as Ghana continue their build-up to the World Cup.

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‎While some absences are injury-related, others appear to be selection decisions, signalling a possible shift in the team’s direction ahead of the tournament.

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The Black Stars will be hoping the restructured squad delivers strong performances against Austria and Germany as they intensify preparations for football’s biggest stage.