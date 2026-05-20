Landlord kills tenant over GH¢30 electricity bill dispute at Medie Ketewa

Portrait of Opoku Agyemang with short dreadlocks and a goatee, wearing a red shirt on a white background with a partial circular logo to the right.
By Yaw Opoku Amoako May 20, 2026

A 37-year-old man has been stabbed to death allegedly by his landlord following a dispute over an electricity bill amounting to just GH¢30 at Medie Ketewa near Amasaman in the Ga West Municipality.

The deceased, identified as Opoku Agyemang, was fatally attacked by his landlord, 50-year-old Kofi Koranteng, during what is reported to have been a heated confrontation between the two men over the outstanding utility payment.

The altercation escalated into violence, with the suspect allegedly drawing a blade and inflicting fatal injuries on the victim before fleeing the scene.

The body of the deceased has since been retrieved and deposited at the mortuary for autopsy, while the suspect remains at large.

Authorities are expected to intensify efforts to track down and apprehend Koranteng as investigations into the circumstances of the killing continue.

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Yaw Opoku Amoako
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