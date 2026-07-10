Late Mikel Merino strike sends Spain into World Cup Semi-finals after eliminating Belgium

Spain national soccer team players pose for a group photo on the field in red and blue kits, with a green-clad goalkeeper on the right and a packed stadium in the background.
By Jamaldeen Wiayuka July 10, 2026

Spain booked their place in the semi-finals of the 2026 FIFA World Cup after a dramatic 2-1 victory over Belgium in an entertaining quarter-final clash.

The Spaniards took the lead in the 30th minute when midfielder Fabián Ruiz calmly finished to give his side a deserved advantage. The goal also marked another milestone for Paris Saint-Germain, with Ruiz becoming the eighth PSG player to score at the 2026 World Cup, more than any other club represented at the tournament.

Belgium responded before half-time through Charles De Ketelaere, who found the net in the 41st minute to level the contest at 1-1. His strike was historic, making him the first player to score against Spain from open play in a World Cup knockout match since Zinédine Zidane achieved the feat for France in 2006, ending a remarkable 20-year run.

With extra time looming, Spain found the decisive breakthrough late in the game. Substitute Mikel Merino, introduced just two minutes earlier in the 86th minute, rose to the occasion by scoring the winner in the 88th minute to send the Spanish fans into celebration.

The victory sees Spain eliminate Belgium and secure a place in the World Cup semi-finals, where they will face France in what promises to be one of the tournament’s most eagerly anticipated encounters.

Spain’s resilience and depth once again proved decisive, while Belgium’s hopes of lifting their first World Cup title came to an end despite a spirited performance.

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Jamaldeen Wiayuka
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