Why do mosquitoes bite some people more than others?

Long before they land, mosquitoes are reading our body signals from afar. Find out if you feature high on the bloodsuckers’ hit list.

I am a mosquito magnet.

No matter where in the world I go on summer holiday, one thing is certain: I will inevitably be bitten by mosquitoes. Massive, itchy welts that plague me for weeks.

Meanwhile, others who are with me don’t suffer at all. Not a single bite. And those that are bitten, are often left with just a tiny red dot. My friends have long joked that my blood must be “alluringly sweet”.

It turns out they may be right. Our bodies exude numerous biological markers – including breath and body odour – which determine an individual’s susceptibility to bites. For some people, those markers are irresistibly strong.