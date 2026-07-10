Gideon Mensah bids emotional farewell to Auxerre as FC Köln move nears

Ghana defender Gideon Mensah has said an emotional farewell to French club AJ Auxerre after four years, as he prepares to join Bundesliga side FC Köln.

The 27-year-old left-back leaves Auxerre following the expiry of his contract at the end of last season, bringing his time with the club to a close.

Mensah made 108 appearances in all competitions during his spell in France, contributing four assists. He was part of the Auxerre side that won promotion to Ligue 1 and later helped the club retain its place in the top division.

In a message posted on social media, Mensah thanked the club, its staff and supporters for their role in his development.

“After four unforgettable years, the time has come to say goodbye,” he said. “Leaving this club with a heart filled with gratitude.

“Wearing this jersey has been a real honour, and I have always given my all for this emblem.”

He also paid tribute to his teammates, coaches and the club’s backroom staff, saying their support had helped him grow “as a player and person”.

Addressing Auxerre supporters, Mensah added: “Your passion, loyalty and unwavering support have made every moment even more special. I will always treasure the moments we shared.”

The Ghana international is now expected to begin a new chapter in Germany, with reports indicating he has travelled to complete a move to FC Köln.

Mensah is due to undergo a medical before signing a four-year contract, which would keep him at the Bundesliga club until June 2029.

Köln are understood to view the Black Stars defender as an important addition ahead of the new season, with his pace, defensive awareness and ability to support attacks from the left seen as key strengths.

Mensah began his career at the West African Football Academy in Ghana before moving to Red Bull Salzburg in Austria. He has since built experience across French and Austrian football, as well as in European competition.

At international level, he has won 44 caps for Ghana since making his senior debut in 2019. He has represented the Black Stars at the Africa Cup of Nations and featured during Ghana’s run to the Round of 32 at the 2026 World Cup.