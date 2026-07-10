Kumasi: Police investigate Chief Inspector for allegedly running “Ashawo” joint at Asafo BB

The Ashanti Regional Police Command has commenced investigations into allegations against a Chief Inspector stationed in the region over the alleged ownership of unauthorized wooden structures at Asafo BB in Kumasi.

The officer is alleged to have rented the structures to commercial sex workers operating in the area.

In a statement signed by Superintendent of Police Godwin Ahianyo, the Ashanti Regional Police Command public relations officer said it was treating the allegations with the seriousness they deserved.

“The Command takes the allegations seriously and wishes to assure the public that further developments following the investigations will be communicated,” the statement said.

The Police did not disclose the identity of the officer or provide further details regarding the allegations.

The Command assured the public that investigations were underway and indicated that updates would be provided as the inquiry progresses.

No charges have been announced, and the allegations remain under investigation.