Kumasi: Police investigate Chief Inspector for allegedly running “Ashawo” joint at Asafo BB

Split image: left side shows a police badge on a dark uniform; right side shows a person in a colorful patterned dress sitting with hands in lap.
By Nana Prekoh Eric July 10, 2026

The Ashanti Regional Police Command has commenced investigations into allegations against a Chief Inspector stationed in the region over the alleged ownership of unauthorized wooden structures at Asafo BB in Kumasi.

The officer is alleged to have rented the structures to commercial sex workers operating in the area.
In a statement signed by Superintendent of Police Godwin Ahianyo, the Ashanti Regional Police Command public relations officer said it was treating the allegations with the seriousness they deserved.

“The Command takes the allegations seriously and wishes to assure the public that further developments following the investigations will be communicated,” the statement said.

The Police did not disclose the identity of the officer or provide further details regarding the allegations.
The Command assured the public that investigations were underway and indicated that updates would be provided as the inquiry progresses.

No charges have been announced, and the allegations remain under investigation.

author avatar
Nana Prekoh Eric
See Full Bio
African News Archives Latest News news Regional

Nana Prekoh Eric

Related To This Article

Archives
Gideon Mensah bids emotional farewell to Auxerre as FC Köln move nears
Close-up of a blood-fed mosquito on human skin, its long legs and swollen red abdomen visible.
African News
Why do mosquitoes bite some people more than others?
Group of graduates and organizers on stage, holding certificates at a Female Engineers Academy graduation ceremony.
African News
ACEP, SolarTaxi graduate first cohort of 24 women in Green Energy Skills program
Click here for more Weather

Popular News

Most commented
  1. 1
    Uganda university shut down after student protests
    0
  2. 2
    Baba Rahman discusses Eden Hazard, Chelsea’s loan system & his future
    0
  3. 3
    I Have Not Leaked NDC Secret – E.T. Mensah
    0
  4. 4
    Instagram likes- Instagram Marketing Strategies
    0
  5. 5
    Claudia Lumor hosts female MPs, policy influencers at 2025 Women’s Leadership Forum
    0
  6. 6
    Bawumia outlines 7 threats to African democracy at high-level forum in Nigeria
    0
  7. 7
    Europa League: the fight for reaching the 1/8 finals
    0
  8. 8
    CNN declares Nana Addo winner of Ghana Elections
    0
  9. 9
    The Professional World of Sports: How Athletes Train and Prepare to Win
    0
  10. 10
    WAMVA 2016: Diamond Platnumz, Shatta Wale, Beyonce win big; see full list of winners
    0