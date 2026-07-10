ACEP, SolarTaxi graduate first cohort of 24 women in Green Energy Skills program

The Africa Centre for Energy Policy (ACEP), a Ghanaian policy think tank, in partnership with SolarTaxi, has graduated the first cohort of its Green Energy Technology Capacity Development Programme (GET-CaDeP), equipping 24 young women with practical skills in solar, electric vehicle (EV) and battery technologies.

The participants completed four months of intensive training and industry internships designed to prepare them for careers in Ghana’s clean energy sector while helping to narrow the gender gap in the country’s growing green technology industry.

Speaking at the graduation ceremony, ACEP’s Policy Lead for Petroleum and Conventional Energy, Kodzo Yaotse, said the initiative was a deliberate effort to address the underrepresentation of women in Ghana’s clean energy and technology sectors.

SolarTaxi Chief Executive Officer Jorge Appiah commended the graduates for their commitment and resilience in pursuing technical fields traditionally dominated by men. He encouraged them to see the programme as a foundation for future leadership roles and careers in Ghana’s energy sector.