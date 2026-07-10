ACEP, SolarTaxi graduate first cohort of 24 women in Green Energy Skills program

Group of graduates and organizers on stage, holding certificates at a Female Engineers Academy graduation ceremony.
By Nana Prekoh Eric July 10, 2026

The Africa Centre for Energy Policy (ACEP), a Ghanaian policy think tank, in partnership with SolarTaxi, has graduated the first cohort of its Green Energy Technology Capacity Development Programme (GET-CaDeP), equipping 24 young women with practical skills in solar, electric vehicle (EV) and battery technologies.

The participants completed four months of intensive training and industry internships designed to prepare them for careers in Ghana’s clean energy sector while helping to narrow the gender gap in the country’s growing green technology industry.

Speaking at the graduation ceremony, ACEP’s Policy Lead for Petroleum and Conventional Energy, Kodzo Yaotse, said the initiative was a deliberate effort to address the underrepresentation of women in Ghana’s clean energy and technology sectors.

SolarTaxi Chief Executive Officer Jorge Appiah commended the graduates for their commitment and resilience in pursuing technical fields traditionally dominated by men. He encouraged them to see the programme as a foundation for future leadership roles and careers in Ghana’s energy sector.

author avatar
Nana Prekoh Eric
See Full Bio
African News Archives Latest News news

Nana Prekoh Eric

Related To This Article

Archives
Gideon Mensah bids emotional farewell to Auxerre as FC Köln move nears
Close-up of a blood-fed mosquito on human skin, its long legs and swollen red abdomen visible.
African News
Why do mosquitoes bite some people more than others?
Split image: left side shows a police badge on a dark uniform; right side shows a person in a colorful patterned dress sitting with hands in lap.
African News
Kumasi: Police investigate Chief Inspector for allegedly running “Ashawo” joint at Asafo BB
Click here for more Weather

Popular News

Most commented
  1. 1
    Uganda university shut down after student protests
    0
  2. 2
    Baba Rahman discusses Eden Hazard, Chelsea’s loan system & his future
    0
  3. 3
    I Have Not Leaked NDC Secret – E.T. Mensah
    0
  4. 4
    Instagram likes- Instagram Marketing Strategies
    0
  5. 5
    Claudia Lumor hosts female MPs, policy influencers at 2025 Women’s Leadership Forum
    0
  6. 6
    Bawumia outlines 7 threats to African democracy at high-level forum in Nigeria
    0
  7. 7
    Europa League: the fight for reaching the 1/8 finals
    0
  8. 8
    CNN declares Nana Addo winner of Ghana Elections
    0
  9. 9
    The Professional World of Sports: How Athletes Train and Prepare to Win
    0
  10. 10
    WAMVA 2016: Diamond Platnumz, Shatta Wale, Beyonce win big; see full list of winners
    0