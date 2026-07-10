Sam George receives DTT Committee report aimed at strengthening Ghana’s broadcasting future

Group of men in business and traditional attire stand in a briefing room, microphones on a conference table in front, portraits on the wall behind.
By Nana Prekoh Eric July 10, 2026

The Minister of Communication, Digital Technology and Innovations, Samuel Nartey George, on Thursday, July 10, 2026, received the final report of the Digital Terrestrial Television (DTT) Committee, marking an important milestone in the Government’s efforts to strengthen the long-term sustainability, governance and effectiveness of Ghana’s digital broadcasting platform.

The Committee was established following extensive stakeholder engagements to undertake an independent review of Ghana’s Digital Terrestrial Television platform. Its mandate was to examine the operational, financial and governance arrangements underpinning the platform and provide evidence-based recommendations to guide future policy decisions.

The review became necessary after concerns emerged over the long-term sustainability of the platform, infrastructure management, governance arrangements and affordability for broadcasters. Throughout its work, the Committee consulted widely with key institutions across Ghana’s broadcasting ecosystem, including the National Communications Authority (NCA), Ghana Broadcasting Corporation (GBC), Ghana Independent Broadcasters Association (GIBA), National Media Commission (NMC), K-Net and other industry stakeholders, reflecting the Government’s commitment to inclusive and collaborative policymaking.

Receiving the report, the Honourable Minister described the occasion as “an important milestone in our collective efforts to ensure the long-term sustainability, efficiency and effective governance of Ghana’s Digital Terrestrial Television (DTT) platform.” He noted that the process demonstrates what can be achieved “when government and industry stakeholders engage in open, transparent dialogue, mutual respect, and a shared commitment to finding practical solutions to national challenges.”

The Minister further emphasised that the report represents “the beginning of the next phase of the Government’s efforts to strengthen the governance and sustainability of the Digital Terrestrial Television platform,” assuring stakeholders that the Ministry will carefully study the Committee’s findings and continue consultations before implementation decisions are made.

He commended the Committee and all participating institutions for their dedication and collaborative spirit, noting that their work has provided the Government with “a strong foundation on which to make informed policy decisions.”

The Ministry expresses its sincere appreciation to the Chairperson and members of the Committee, as well as all stakeholder institutions whose expertise, commitment and collaboration made this important national assignment possible.

As Ghana continues its digital transformation journey, the Ministry remains committed to building resilient, transparent and sustainable communications infrastructure that serves the public interest and supports the continued growth of the country’s broadcasting sector.

author avatar
Nana Prekoh Eric
See Full Bio
African News Archives Latest News news Technology

Nana Prekoh Eric

Related To This Article

Archives
Gideon Mensah bids emotional farewell to Auxerre as FC Köln move nears
Close-up of a blood-fed mosquito on human skin, its long legs and swollen red abdomen visible.
African News
Why do mosquitoes bite some people more than others?
Group of graduates and organizers on stage, holding certificates at a Female Engineers Academy graduation ceremony.
African News
ACEP, SolarTaxi graduate first cohort of 24 women in Green Energy Skills program
Click here for more Weather

Popular News

Most commented
  1. 1
    Uganda university shut down after student protests
    0
  2. 2
    Baba Rahman discusses Eden Hazard, Chelsea’s loan system & his future
    0
  3. 3
    I Have Not Leaked NDC Secret – E.T. Mensah
    0
  4. 4
    Instagram likes- Instagram Marketing Strategies
    0
  5. 5
    Claudia Lumor hosts female MPs, policy influencers at 2025 Women’s Leadership Forum
    0
  6. 6
    Bawumia outlines 7 threats to African democracy at high-level forum in Nigeria
    0
  7. 7
    Europa League: the fight for reaching the 1/8 finals
    0
  8. 8
    CNN declares Nana Addo winner of Ghana Elections
    0
  9. 9
    The Professional World of Sports: How Athletes Train and Prepare to Win
    0
  10. 10
    WAMVA 2016: Diamond Platnumz, Shatta Wale, Beyonce win big; see full list of winners
    0