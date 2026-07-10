Sam George receives DTT Committee report aimed at strengthening Ghana’s broadcasting future

The Minister of Communication, Digital Technology and Innovations, Samuel Nartey George, on Thursday, July 10, 2026, received the final report of the Digital Terrestrial Television (DTT) Committee, marking an important milestone in the Government’s efforts to strengthen the long-term sustainability, governance and effectiveness of Ghana’s digital broadcasting platform.

The Committee was established following extensive stakeholder engagements to undertake an independent review of Ghana’s Digital Terrestrial Television platform. Its mandate was to examine the operational, financial and governance arrangements underpinning the platform and provide evidence-based recommendations to guide future policy decisions.

The review became necessary after concerns emerged over the long-term sustainability of the platform, infrastructure management, governance arrangements and affordability for broadcasters. Throughout its work, the Committee consulted widely with key institutions across Ghana’s broadcasting ecosystem, including the National Communications Authority (NCA), Ghana Broadcasting Corporation (GBC), Ghana Independent Broadcasters Association (GIBA), National Media Commission (NMC), K-Net and other industry stakeholders, reflecting the Government’s commitment to inclusive and collaborative policymaking.

Receiving the report, the Honourable Minister described the occasion as “an important milestone in our collective efforts to ensure the long-term sustainability, efficiency and effective governance of Ghana’s Digital Terrestrial Television (DTT) platform.” He noted that the process demonstrates what can be achieved “when government and industry stakeholders engage in open, transparent dialogue, mutual respect, and a shared commitment to finding practical solutions to national challenges.”

The Minister further emphasised that the report represents “the beginning of the next phase of the Government’s efforts to strengthen the governance and sustainability of the Digital Terrestrial Television platform,” assuring stakeholders that the Ministry will carefully study the Committee’s findings and continue consultations before implementation decisions are made.

He commended the Committee and all participating institutions for their dedication and collaborative spirit, noting that their work has provided the Government with “a strong foundation on which to make informed policy decisions.”

The Ministry expresses its sincere appreciation to the Chairperson and members of the Committee, as well as all stakeholder institutions whose expertise, commitment and collaboration made this important national assignment possible.

As Ghana continues its digital transformation journey, the Ministry remains committed to building resilient, transparent and sustainable communications infrastructure that serves the public interest and supports the continued growth of the country’s broadcasting sector.