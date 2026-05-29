Lawrence Ofori scores in Casa Pia’s qualification win over Torreense

Ghanaian midfielder Lawrence Ofori delivered when it mattered most, scoring a late goal to help Casa Pia AC secure a 2-0 victory over Torreense and book their place in the Liga Portugal qualification campaign on Thursday night.

Ofori struck in the 77th minute at the Estádio Municipal de Rio Maior, calmly finishing from close range after being set up by Korede Osundina, as Casa Pia wrapped up a comfortable 2-0 aggregate win following a goalless first leg.

The goal capped an assured performance from the hosts, who extended their unbeaten run to eight matches in all competitions.

Casa Pia had taken the lead before halftime through Gaizka Larrazabal, whose composed right-footed finish in the 38th minute gave the home side early control of the decisive second leg. Kevin Prieto provided the assist with a perfectly timed through ball that split the Torreense defence.

With Torreense chasing the game in the closing stages, Casa Pia remained organised and disciplined under pressure. The visitors came close to finding a lifeline deep into stoppage time when Dany Jean struck the crossbar in the 96th minute, but it proved too little, too late.

The contest grew increasingly physical as tensions rose, with several bookings issued during seven minutes of added time, including yellow cards for Torreense’s Guilherme Liberato and Casa Pia defender João Goulart.

For Ofori, the goal marked another important contribution in an impressive campaign for the Ghanaian midfielder, whose energy and composure in midfield have become vital for Casa Pia.

The victory ensures Casa Pia continue their journey in the Liga Portugal qualification series after a commanding two-legged display against Torreense.