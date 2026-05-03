Mahama recommends female NSS personnel for employment for role in restoring Akosombo fire

Woman construction worker wearing a blue hard hat and neon safety vest, standing indoors with a banner in the background.
By Nana Prekoh Eric May 3, 2026

A female Electrical and Electronic Engineering graduate, Miss Stephanie Baan, who is currently undertaking her national service at the Ghana Grid Company Limited (GRIDCo), has been recommended for automatic employment by Ghana’s President, John Dramani Mahama.

This follows her role in the restoration of the Akosombo Generation Station to the national grid after a fire gutted the GRIDCo substation switchyard at Akosombo on Thursday, April 23, 2026.

She was part of a team of engineers and technicians who worked extended hours over a period of about six days to restore all six units of the Akosombo Generation Station—capable of generating 1,020MW—back onto the grid. The fire incident had knocked the entire plant off the national grid, causing severe power outages across the country.

President Mahama made the recommendation during his inspection tour of the facility on Thursday, April 30, 2026. He also commended the engineers and technical teams for their swift and coordinated response in restoring power after the incident.

According to the President, the NSS personnel demonstrated exceptional dedication and professionalism in the line of duty, contributing significantly to efforts to stabilise the national grid in the aftermath of the disruption.

He noted that such commitment should not go unnoticed, stressing the need to reward young professionals who go above and beyond in service to the nation.

The Energy Minister, John Jinapor, also praised the engineers and support staff for their tireless work, which led to the successful restoration of electricity within a short period.

He further disclosed that MTN Ghana has pledged a donation of one million Ghana cedis worth of airtime and data to the engineers involved, as a token of appreciation for their dedication and sacrifice.

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