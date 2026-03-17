5 hours ago

Defender Marvin Senaya has been handed his first call-up to the Ghana national football team ahead of the upcoming international window.

The right-back, who plays for French side AJ Auxerre, has opted to represent Ghana despite also being included in the provisional squad of Togo national football team for their matches against Niger national football team and Guinea national football team.

Senaya’s decision to prioritise Ghana marks a significant moment in his international career as he prepares to join the Black Stars setup for the first time.

The 24-year-old has been in solid form for Auxerre and his performances in Ligue 1 have attracted attention from the Ghana national team coaching staff.

His inclusion comes as Ghana continue preparations for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, with head coach Otto Addo seeking to strengthen his squad with emerging talents alongside experienced players.

‎Senaya will now hope to make the most of his opportunity and establish himself as part of Ghana’s defensive options ahead of the upcoming international fixtures.