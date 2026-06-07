Melcom Distances Itself From Avenor Building Collapse, Assures Public All Outlets Are Safe

Retail giant Melcom Company Limited has moved quickly to set the record straight following widespread reports linking it to the building collapse at Avenor in North Kaneshie, firmly denying any ownership of or association with the collapsed structure.

In a statement issued on Sunday, June 7, the company clarified that the incident involves a separate building that happens to be located in the vicinity of its Melcom Plus outlet and the Ashfoam showroom — and bears no connection whatsoever to its operations.

Melcom used the statement to reassure its customers, employees and business partners that every one of its outlets across the country is structurally sound, safe and fully operational.

“While we express our sympathies to all those who might have been affected by the said collapsed building, we want to assure our cherished customers, business partners, employees and the general public that none of our buildings or facilities at Avenor or any part of the country has collapsed,” the statement read.

The company also reaffirmed its commitment to maintaining strict safety and maintenance standards across all its facilities, urging the public to continue visiting its stores without concern.

Meanwhile, rescue operations at the collapse site remain ongoing. At least one person has been confirmed dead after the three-storey structure came down in the early hours of Sunday. Personnel from the Ghana National Fire Service, supported by other security agencies, are leading search and rescue efforts at the scene, with heavy-duty equipment deployed to clear rubble and reach sections of the debris where additional victims are feared trapped.

The cause of the collapse has not yet been officially established as investigations continue.