Mexico make winning start to 2026 World Cup by beating nine Men South Africa

By Jamaldeen Wiayuka June 11, 2026

Mexico opened the 2026 FIFA World Cup with a convincing 2-0 victory over South Africa in the tournament’s curtain-raiser on home soil.

The tournament, co-hosted by Mexico, the United States and Canada, got under way with an energetic performance from the hosts, who took an early lead and capitalised on South Africa’s disciplinary troubles.

Mexico struck in the ninth minute when Julián Quiñones found the net to send the home crowd into celebration and give his side the perfect start.

South Africa’s hopes of mounting a comeback suffered a major setback shortly after half-time. Midfielder S. Sithole was shown a straight red card in the 49th minute after bringing down a Mexican attacker who was through on goal.

With a numerical advantage, Mexico continued to press and doubled their lead in the 67th minute. Veteran striker Raúl Jiménez rose highest in the penalty area to power home a superb header and put the result beyond doubt.

South Africa’s frustrations boiled over late in the game when substitute Themba Zwane, who had only entered the match in the 61st minute, was sent off in the 84th minute for an elbow on a Mexican player, reducing his side to nine men.

Mexico were not immune from disciplinary issues themselves. Defender César Montes received a red card deep into stoppage time after a foul on a South African player in the 90+2nd minute.

The victory gives Mexico an ideal start to their World Cup campaign, while South Africa face an uphill task in their remaining group matches after a disappointing opening-night defeat.

Mexi are now top of their group with 3 points, while South Africa are button of the table. Though the other group first game is yet to take place, South Africa will be hoping to make a statement in their next group games to avoid early elimination from the tournament.

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Jamaldeen Wiayuka
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