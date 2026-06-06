Ministry of Health Condemns Attack on Midwife, Vows to Strengthen Security at Health Facilities

The Ministry of Health has broken its silence on the assault of a midwife at the Tema Community 22 Polyclinic, issuing a firm condemnation of violence against healthcare workers and pledging to reinforce security measures at health facilities across the country.

In a Facebook post on Friday, June 5, the Ministry responded to a video that had been circulating widely on social media allegedly showing a patient’s relative physically attacking and manhandling the midwife on June 2, 2026 — an incident that unfolded after the health worker attempted to enforce visiting hours at the facility.

The Ministry was unequivocal in its stance, describing violence, intimidation and abuse directed at healthcare professionals as entirely unacceptable and something that would not be tolerated under any circumstances.

“The Ministry of Health strongly condemns all forms of violence against health workers and calls on the public to respect and protect healthcare professionals who dedicate their lives to serving patients and communities,” it stated.

It stressed that health facilities are places of healing and compassion where workers must be able to carry out their duties without fear of harassment or physical harm, warning that attacks on healthcare professionals not only endanger individual lives but also disrupt the delivery of critical medical services to patients who depend on them.

The Ministry also moved beyond words, with a six-member delegation — dispatched on the instructions of Health Minister Kwabena Mintah Akandoh — paying a personal visit to the assaulted midwife to express solidarity and assure her of the Ministry’s unwavering support as investigations into the incident continue.

Extending that solidarity further, the Ministry stood firmly behind all health workers across Ghana, reaffirming its commitment to their protection and to creating safer working environments at every health facility in the country.