MoFA moves to regulate agricultural extension services with new bill

The Ministry of Food and Agriculture (MoFA) is taking steps to strengthen Ghana’s agricultural extension system through a new legal framework aimed at regulating extension and advisory services nationwide.

As part of the process, the Ministry on Thursday, June 25, 2026, held a high-level inter-ministerial and government stakeholder engagement to review, validate and harmonise inputs on the proposed Agricultural Extension and Advisory Services Bill before it is submitted to Cabinet and Parliament.

The proposed legislation seeks to establish a National Agricultural Extension and Advisory Services Council to regulate agricultural extension professionals, set standards for training and practice, enforce professional ethics and ensure compliance across the sector.

It also provides for the regulation of public, private and non-state organisations offering agricultural extension and advisory services through a dedicated regulatory unit under the Directorate of Agricultural Extension Services.

The bill is expected to improve coordination among service providers, enhance quality assurance, expand farmers’ access to extension services and support the effective implementation of the government’s Feed Ghana Programme.

Speaking at the engagement, Deputy Minister of Food and Agriculture John Dumelo said agriculture remains a cornerstone of Ghana’s economy, providing livelihoods, driving trade and exports, and contributing significantly to food security and economic growth.

Despite its importance, he noted that the sector continues to face challenges, including low productivity, limited adoption of improved technologies, weak farmer-market linkages and the growing impact of climate change.

“These challenges cannot be addressed through input supply alone. They require a strong, modern, professional and responsive extension and advisory services system,” he said.

Mr Dumelo stressed that agricultural extension officers are central to the success of the Feed Ghana Programme, describing them as technical advisors, trainers, innovators and trusted partners to farmers.

“The bill is not merely about increasing the number of extension officers. It is about transforming the entire agricultural support system in Ghana,” he added.

Acting Director of Agricultural Extension Services, Prospera Anku, said the proposed legislation would enhance the quality of extension service delivery and improve productivity across agricultural value chains.

She explained that the stakeholder engagement was intended to align policy objectives and institutional mandates across ministries and agencies to ensure a coordinated national approach to agricultural extension.

According to her, discussions also focused on provisions relating to extension delivery models, funding mechanisms, quality assurance and collaboration among public, private and non-state actors.

Country Director of AGRA Ghana, Dr Betty Simawua Annan, said the increasing participation of private service providers, farmer-based organisations, civil society groups, research institutions and development partners in the agricultural sector had made a stronger legal and institutional framework necessary.

She noted that AGRA had supported MoFA in developing guidelines and standards for agricultural extension and advisory services, which are now being translated into legislation to create a harmonised and coordinated national extension system.

Dr Annan urged stakeholders to actively contribute to refining the bill to ensure it is inclusive, accountable and capable of driving agricultural transformation, particularly for Ghana’s smallholder farmers.