Mogtari confident ‘Big Push’ roads, airport expansion will boost economy

Senior Presidential Aide and Advisor to President John Mahama, Joyce Bawah Mogtari, has expressed strong optimism about Ghana’s development trajectory, pointing to ongoing infrastructure projects as key drivers of economic transformation.

In a Facebook post on Tuesday, April 28, 2026, she highlighted the government’s “Big Push” road initiative, describing it as a major intervention expected to significantly improve road connectivity and reshape the country’s transport network.

She noted that the scale of the programme is likely to have wide-ranging effects on trade, mobility, and national development, ultimately supporting sustained economic growth.

Mogtari also referenced the planned expansion of the Kotoka International Airport in Accra, saying it would enhance Ghana’s competitiveness in the aviation sector and strengthen its position as a regional hub.

According to her, improved aviation infrastructure will boost tourism, facilitate trade, and deepen international business connections, contributing to broader economic gains.

“The Big Push Roads will totally change the landscape of our beloved country, Ghana; the Accra International Airport expansion will improve Ghana’s competitiveness in air travel, and Ghana will finally achieve full middle-income status!” she wrote, expressing confidence in the long-term impact of the projects.