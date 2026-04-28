Mahama announces private funding for $2m AIA VVIP lounge upgrade

President John Dramani Mahama has revealed that a Ghanaian businessman is financing the remodelling and refurbishment of the VVIP lounge at the Kotoka International Airport at no cost to the state.

He described the initiative as a strong demonstration of private sector support for national development, noting that the project is estimated to cost nearly $2 million.

The President made the disclosure during a sod-cutting ceremony for the construction of an interconnecting concourse at the airport on Monday, April 27, 2026.

“When we visited the lounge, I told him that when he is finished, we will give him a lifetime membership to that lounge. He can use it until death do us part,” he said, drawing applause.

Although the identity of the businessman was not disclosed, President Mahama praised him as a “patriotic citizen” and highlighted the importance of such partnerships in advancing Ghana’s aviation infrastructure.

He also outlined broader plans to expand the airport, including the construction of a new concourse linking Terminal 2 and Terminal 3, the conversion of Terminal 2 to handle both domestic and international flights, and the development of a seven-storey multi-purpose car park with hotel, retail, and conference facilities.

According to the President, Ghana’s ambition to become a leading aviation hub in West Africa will depend on effective collaboration among government, regulators, operators, and private sector stakeholders.

“I urge all stakeholders to play their respective roles with diligence and urgency,” he added.