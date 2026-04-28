Pastor, two others denied bail over alleged attempt to bury infant alive

By Yaw Opoku Amoako April 28, 2026

A 36-year-old pastor, Richmond Frimpong, and two alleged accomplices have been denied bail by the Bibiani District Court following accusations that they attempted to bury a five-month-old baby alive at Abofrem in the Atwima Mponua District.

The accused persons were arraigned on charges linked to the disturbing incident and are currently being held in police custody.

Defence counsel, Francis Kyei Badu, told the media after the hearing that he had applied for bail on behalf of his clients, but the court declined the request. According to him, the court explained that it does not have jurisdiction to grant bail in such a matter.

He indicated that the defence team is taking steps to escalate the bail application to the High Court.

The accused persons are expected to remain in custody until May 5, 2026, when the case will resume.

The case has sparked concern within the local community, with many calling for a thorough investigation and swift justice given the gravity of the allegations.

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Yaw Opoku Amoako
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Yaw Opoku Amoako

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