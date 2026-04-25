Morrison faces uncertain future as Gor Mahia contract nears end

Ghanaian midfielder Enock Morrison is entering the final weeks of his contract with Gor Mahia, despite enjoying one of the most impressive seasons of his career.

The 24-year-old, who previously featured for Asante Kotoko, has been a standout performer in the Kenyan Premier League. Morrison has made 28 league appearances this season, scoring three goals and providing four assists.

His influence has extended beyond statistics. The midfielder has been named Man of the Match 15 times, underlining his importance to Gor Mahia’s campaign and his growing reputation in East African football.

With his contract set to expire at the end of the season, Gor Mahia are keen to retain his services. However, sources indicate that several clubs are monitoring his situation closely, raising the possibility of a move away from Nairobi.

Morrison’s form has also sparked discussions back home in Ghana. Some analysts believe his performances could earn him a call-up to the Black Stars ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

For now, neither the player nor the club has confirmed any agreement over a contract extension, leaving Morrison’s immediate future unresolved.

What remains certain, however, is his impact on the pitch, a factor that is likely to keep him in demand in the months ahead.