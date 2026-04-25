GPL teams chase Boateng as struggling Eleven Wonders fight to keep captain

Soccer player in a white and red jersey with a captain's armband walking on a stadium field.
By Jamaldeen Wiayuka April 25, 2026

At least three Ghana Premier League clubs are competing to sign Emmanuel Boateng, as interest grows in the young playmaker during the current transfer window.

The 20-year-old has been a standout performer for Eleven Wonders, despite the club’s difficult season at the bottom of the table. His creativity, composure on the ball and leadership have made him one of the few positives in an otherwise challenging campaign.

Sources indicate that Berekum Chelsea and Swedru All Blacks are leading the race for his signature. A third, unnamed top-flight side is also believed to be monitoring the situation closely.

Both Berekum Chelsea and Swedru All Blacks are battling to maintain their Premier League status and see Boateng as a potential key addition. Chelsea are looking to add creativity to a midfield that has struggled for consistency, while All Blacks view the move as a sign of ambition in their fight for survival.

However, Eleven Wonders are reluctant to part ways with their captain. Losing Boateng at this stage of the season could significantly weaken their chances of avoiding relegation.

With negotiations expected to intensify in the coming days, the midfielder faces a crucial decision, one that could have a significant impact on both his future and the fate of the clubs involved.

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Jamaldeen Wiayuka
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