Aduana FC fined GHS10,000 by GFA over Fan Misconduct

Soccer team in green uniforms celebrates in a circle on the field with raised arms, yellow stands behind them.
By Jamaldeen Wiayuka April 25, 2026

Aduana FC have been fined GHS10,000 by the Ghana Football Association after supporters were found to have engaged in misconduct during a Ghana Premier League fixture against Dreams FC.

The decision, handed down by the GFA’s Disciplinary Committee, follows incidents in which fans threw objects onto the pitch and directed them at match officials during the game. Authorities described the behaviour as a breach of league regulations designed to ensure safety and order at match venues.

As part of the ruling, Aduana FC have been given 14 days to settle the fine. The club has also received a formal warning, with the committee cautioning that any repeat of such incidents could result in more severe sanctions.

The GFA says the move is part of a broader effort to tackle fan misconduct and safeguard players and officials. In recent seasons, concerns over crowd behaviour have prompted stricter enforcement of disciplinary measures across the league.

With the Ghana Premier League entering its final stretch,just five matches remaining in the 2025/26 season, officials are keen to ensure that the competition concludes under improved standards of professionalism and security.

The latest ruling sends a clear signal that clubs will be held accountable for the actions of their supporters as Ghanaian football continues its push for reform.

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Jamaldeen Wiayuka
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