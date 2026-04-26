Morrison Agyemang scores in Charlotte defeat to Nashville in MLS

Ghanaian youngster Morrison Agyemang continued his bright start in Major League Soccer with a second consecutive goal, although it was not enough to prevent Charlotte FC from slipping to a 4-2 defeat against Nashville SC.

The 21-year-old defender found the net during Saturday night’s encounter, marking back-to-back league goals following his maiden strike earlier in the week. Agyemang had opened his MLS account in Charlotte’s 4-1 loss to Orlando City SC, highlighting his growing attacking influence despite his defensive role.

Saturday’s fixture also featured fellow Ghanaians Maxwell Woledzi and Shakur Mohammedon the Nashville side, adding a strong Ghanaian presence to the contest.

Agyemang, who previously played for Cheetah FC, is beginning to make his mark in the United States, showing composure in front of goal and adapting quickly to the demands of the league.

Despite the defeat, his individual form will offer encouragement to Charlotte as they look to bounce back in their upcoming fixtures.