Include PWDs in climate change decisions – Prof. Naami

Associate Professor of Disability and Social Work at the University of Ghana, Prof. Augustina Naami, has emphasized the importance of including persons with disabilities in climate change decisions.

In an exclusive interview with Climate Watch during the Ghana Youth Videography Programme-Climate Change Documentary event at GIMPA, Accra, Prof. Naami highlighted that persons with disabilities are often excluded from climate change initiatives, which increases their vulnerability.

Prof. Naami pointed out that capacity-building efforts frequently overlook persons with disabilities, making it essential to ensure these efforts are accessible to everyone, including those with hearing, visual, and mobility impairments.

“Let’s make capacity-building accessible. You know, people who have hearing impairments, visual impairments, mobility impairments, and all those other impairments. How can we make sure that they are all included?” she asked.

She called on policymakers to involve persons with disabilities in decision-making processes, emphasizing their unique experiences and perspectives. “They have lived experiences, and they are the best people to tell you how it feels,” Prof. Naami said. She criticized tokenistic approaches where persons with disabilities are included in committees but are not genuinely engaged.

The professor also highlighted how climate change impacts persons with disabilities, noting increased costs, mobility challenges, and limited access to resources. She referenced research she conducted with students with disabilities at the University of Ghana, demonstrating the extensive effects of climate change on their lives.

Prof. Naami stressed the importance of inclusive decision-making in line with the Sustainable Development Goals’ principle of “leaving no one behind.” She urged Ghanaians to take action, saying, “If you’re a person with a disability, that doesn’t mean you cannot do anything. You can do it. Just see what you can do and find support.”

The event was sponsored by the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change, Wilfrid Laurier University, and Youth Climate Reporters. Prof. Naami’s message reinforced the need to prioritize persons with disabilities in climate change initiatives, ensuring their voices are heard and their needs addressed.