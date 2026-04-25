Chantelle Boye-Hlorkah Nominated for March Player of the Month

Ghana’s Black Queens forward, Chantelle Boye-Hlorkah, has earned a nomination for the FA Women’s Super League 2 (WSL 2) Fans’ Player of the Month award for March following an impressive run of form.

The 30-year-old attacker delivered a string of eye-catching performances for Nottingham Forest Women, scoring twice in back-to-back matches during a four-game spell in the month.

Her contributions have been pivotal in boosting her side’s attacking threat, with her consistency and experience proving valuable assets on the pitch.

Boye-Hlorkah’s nomination highlights her growing influence at club level and underscores her importance to Ghana’s national team setup, as the Black Queens continue to build momentum ahead of upcoming competitions.

Fans will now have the opportunity to vote for the forward as she competes with other standout performers for the monthly accolade.