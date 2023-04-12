2 hours ago

Asantewaa is blessed with a husband who respects her job as an actress and Tiktok influencer, the reason he pays no heed to cheap gossip and reports from critics who have attempted to paint a bad picture of his wife, the actress has said.

The popular influencer has narrated how important it is for public figures to build trust in their relationships. This she believes helps create a healthy relationship with no doubt.

In an April 2023 interview with Kwaku Manu on the 'Aggressive Show', Asantewaa noted that her husband has never talked her out of acting although some men are quick to interfere in their partner's profession for fear of them cheating.

"Some partners prevent their wives from acting but my husband met me on a movie set. He had come to wash his car at a washing bay where we were shooting.

"I always say this, a man can leave at any time. Don't abandon your passion. Find a better way to explain things to him. You can build some structures on what not to do. If he trusts you on whatever you do, that's it," she admonished.

Asantewaa added that there have been several attempts to collapse her marriage. She revealed that her husband constantly receives reports from people who accuse her of infidelity.

She narrated how her husband onetime came to a hotel to confirm whom she was with after a tip-off.

"If you win your husband's heart, he will not pay heed to rumours and negative reports, screenshots, and videos gossips bring to him.

"One time, someone gave hint to my husband that I was in a hostel with my manager. The good thing is that I had already informed him that I was with my manager and when he came to see for himself, he found me where I said I was...all that matters is trust," she disclosed.

