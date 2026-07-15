NPA hosts Kenyan energy regulators for study tour on downstream petroleum regulation

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By Prince Antwi July 15, 2026

The National Petroleum Authority (NPA) has hosted a high-level delegation from Kenya’s Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA) as part of efforts to strengthen collaboration and promote the exchange of regulatory best practices in Africa’s petroleum sector.

The Kenyan delegation is in Ghana for a study tour to understudy the NPA’s regulatory framework for the downstream petroleum industry.

The visit seeks to deepen cooperation between the two regulatory institutions while promoting knowledge sharing and regulatory excellence across the continent.

The delegation was received by the Chief Executive of the NPA, Godwin Kudzo Tameklo, alongside the Authority’s Deputy Chief Executive, Dr Sheila Addo, and members of the Executive Committee.

During the engagement, officials discussed Ghana’s downstream petroleum regulatory approach and explored opportunities for increased collaboration between the two institutions.

As part of the programme, an NPA team led by the Head of Policy at the Policy Coordination Directorate, Rasheed Dauda, made presentations on Ghana’s experience in regulating the downstream petroleum sector.

The presentations highlighted regulatory practices adopted by Ghana to improve efficiency, ensure compliance and enhance consumer protection within the petroleum industry.

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