NPP holds emergency meeting after Wontumi’s 20-year jail sentence

Man with a surprised or puzzled expression wearing a white polo shirt with blue and turquoise stripes.
By Nana Prekoh Eric July 20, 2026

The leadership of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has convened an emergency meeting following the conviction and sentencing of its Ashanti Regional Chairman, Bernard Antwi Boasiako, popularly known as Chairman Wontumi, in the Akonta Mining illegal mining case.

The meeting, which involves the party’s leadership, its flagbearer and legal team, is expected to review the High Court judgment and determine the party’s next course of action.

In a statement issued on Monday, July 20, 2026, NPP General Secretary Justin Kodua Frimpong said the party would announce its official position after the deliberations.

“The leadership of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), together with our Flagbearer and the Party’s legal team, is currently in a meeting to thoroughly review the judgement delivered by the Court in the case involving our Ashanti Regional Chairman, Mr. Bernard Antwi Boasiako, popularly known as Chairman Wontumi, concerning the Samreboi mining matter, and to determine the appropriate next course of action,” the statement said.

The party called on its members and supporters to remain calm and united as the leadership considers its response to the judgment.

“Let us remain calm, united, disciplined, and steadfast in our commitment to the values and interests of the New Patriotic Party,” Mr Frimpong urged.

The emergency meeting follows the sentencing of Chairman Wontumi to 20 years’ imprisonment on each of two counts after the High Court in Accra found him guilty of offences relating to unlawful dealings in mineral rights and facilitating illegal mining.

The sentences are to run concurrently, meaning he will serve a 20-year prison term. The court also imposed a fine of 10,000 penalty units on him for each count.

Akonta Mining Limited, which was also convicted on two counts, was fined 15,000 penalty units for each offence.

The court, presided over by Justice Audrey Kocuvie-Tay, found Wontumi guilty of assigning or otherwise dealing with mineral rights without the required ministerial approval and purposefully facilitating unlawful mining activities.

The court held that the prosecution had proved the essential elements of the offences beyond reasonable doubt.

In reaching its decision, the court found that Wontumi exercised effective control over Akonta Mining’s operations and held him personally liable for offences committed through the company.

The court also rejected the defence’s argument that activities undertaken by Henry Okum on the company’s concession were solely for the reclamation of degraded land, finding that the evidence established that mining activities had taken place.

Before delivering judgment, the court dismissed a defence application seeking to refer constitutional questions arising from the case to the Supreme Court.

The NPP has not yet disclosed what legal or political steps it intends to take following the conviction, but its statement indicates that further communication will be issued after the emergency meeting.

author avatar
Nana Prekoh Eric
See Full Bio
African News Archives news Politics

Nana Prekoh Eric

Related To This Article

Man with a shaved head wearing a black shirt speaks during an interview, gesturing with hands, seated against a gray paneled wall.
African News
No evidence Wontumi assigned mineral rights — NPP challenges conviction
Man in a white shirt speaks at a podium with a microphone on a stage backdrop featuring red and blue shapes.
African News
“Wontumi is a political prisoner” – NPP rejects 20-year jail term, accuses Mahama gov’t of eelective justice
Leicester City footballer in a blue kit celebrating a goal on the pitch.
Africa Football
Abdul Fatawu Issahaku set for Ipswich Town medical as £20m move nears
Click here for more Weather

Popular News

Most commented
  1. 1
    Uganda university shut down after student protests
    0
  2. 2
    Baba Rahman discusses Eden Hazard, Chelsea’s loan system & his future
    0
  3. 3
    I Have Not Leaked NDC Secret – E.T. Mensah
    0
  4. 4
    Instagram likes- Instagram Marketing Strategies
    0
  5. 5
    Claudia Lumor hosts female MPs, policy influencers at 2025 Women’s Leadership Forum
    0
  6. 6
    Bawumia outlines 7 threats to African democracy at high-level forum in Nigeria
    0
  7. 7
    Europa League: the fight for reaching the 1/8 finals
    0
  8. 8
    CNN declares Nana Addo winner of Ghana Elections
    0
  9. 9
    The Professional World of Sports: How Athletes Train and Prepare to Win
    0
  10. 10
    WAMVA 2016: Diamond Platnumz, Shatta Wale, Beyonce win big; see full list of winners
    0