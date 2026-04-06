8 hours ago

A solemn yet symbolic ceremony unfolded at Obomeng in the Kwahu Ridge, Eastern Region as President John Dramani Mahama commissioned a state-of-the-art ICT and Artificial Intelligence training centre in honour of the late Edward Kofi Omane Boamah, marking a significant step to preserve his legacy in Ghana’s digital transformation journey.

The facility, named the Dr. Omane Boamah ICT/AI Training Centre, is intended to serve as a hub for digital innovation and youth empowerment, reflecting the late former Defence Minister’s passion for technology-driven development and national service.

The initiative also aligns with broader efforts to equip young Ghanaians with skills relevant to the rapidly evolving global digital economy.

The ceremony, attended by high-profile dignitaries including Chief of Staff Julius Debrah and Eastern Regional Minister Rita Akosua Awatey, was overshadowed by deep emotion as family members and mourners reflected on the tragic circumstances surrounding Dr Omane Boamah’s death.

The late minister, who also served as Director of Elections and IT for the National Democratic Congress (NDC), died in August 2025 following a fatal military helicopter crash while on national duty — a loss that sent shockwaves across the country.

In a rare public appearance, his mother, Madam Leticia, delivered a heartfelt account of her grief, describing the pain of losing her only son as overwhelming

Despite her sorrow, she expressed reliance on faith as her source of strength, telling the gathering that she remains hopeful that, with time and God’s grace, healing will come.

Her tribute painted a portrait of a son she described as visionary, committed and deeply dedicated to Ghana’s progress — sentiments echoed by speakers at the event who remembered Dr Omane Boamah as a forward-thinking leader with a keen interest in technology and governance.

President Mahama, in his address, described the late minister as “a brilliant mind taken too soon,” emphasising that the establishment of the ICT/AI centre would ensure that his contributions to national development are not forgotten.

He noted that situating the facility in his hometown makes the tribute even more meaningful, embedding his legacy within the community that shaped him.

As part of the memorial, a life-sized statue of Dr Omane Boamah was unveiled at the site, symbolising his enduring impact on Ghana’s ICT landscape and national discourse. The statue now stands as a lasting reminder of his service and vision.

Traditional leaders in the Kwahu area commended both government and the family for transforming tragedy into a legacy project that will benefit future generations.

They noted that the centre would not only honour his memory but also contribute to education and skills development in the region.

The facility is expected to begin training young people in areas such as artificial intelligence, machine learning and data science — positioning it as a critical investment in Ghana’s technological future.

Beyond its educational purpose, the centre represents a broader narrative of continuity: a transition from personal loss to national impact. By immortalising Dr Omane Boamah’s contributions through a forward-looking initiative, the government has sought to ensure that his vision for a digitally empowered Ghana lives on.