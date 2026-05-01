It’s either a win or a draw for us – Hearts of Lions coach Hayford ahead of their GPL clash with Aduana

Man in a yellow jacket speaks at a press conference, seated behind a microphone with sponsor logos in the backdrop (CAF/Total/Orange).
By Jamaldeen Wiayuka May 1, 2026

Head coach Heart of Lions, Bashir Hayford, says his side are determined to secure maximum points when they travel to face Aduana FC in matchday 30 of the Ghana Premier League on Sunday.

The Kpando-based club will make the trip to Dormaa for what is expected to be a fiercely contested encounter at the Nana Agyemang Badu Park.

Speaking ahead of the fixture, the experienced Ghanaian tactician struck a confident but measured tone, insisting his team are well prepared following the recent break in the league calendar.

“With the recent break, we’ve had more time to fine-tune the team, and I believe we are well prepared heading into the game,” Hayford said.

“My expectation is clear, we want to go to Dormaa and secure maximum points. But at the very least, we must come away with something. It’s either a win or a draw for us.”

Hayford acknowledged the challenge posed by Aduana, who have been one of the stronger sides this season, but believes his side’s preparation and past performances at the venue could prove decisive.

“We’ve played a number of friendly matches and I’ve also studied Aduana; they are a strong side. Ultimately, it will come down to football on the day,” he added.

“We’ve had good results in Dormaa before, and that gives me confidence. We will compete strongly, and the game will be decided on the pitch.”

Heart of Lions currently sit 10th in the league standings with 38 points, while Aduana FC occupy fourth place on 45 points after 29 matches, underlining the significance of the clash for both sides as the season enters its final stretch.

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Jamaldeen Wiayuka
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