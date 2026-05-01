Akosombo power generation fully restored — Energy Minister

The Minister of Energy and Green Transition, John Abdulai Jinapor, has announced the full restoration of all power generation units following the recent fire outbreak at the Akosombo switchyard control room.

In a Facebook post on May 1, 2026, he confirmed that Ghana’s power system has been stabilised after coordinated efforts by engineers, technicians, and emergency response teams successfully restored electricity to the national grid.

“Mission accomplished. All generation units are now back in service,” he stated, noting that the recovery was achieved despite significant disruption to the system. He commended the personnel involved for their dedication, discipline, and commitment in restoring power supply.

The minister also expressed appreciation to key state power institutions, including the Ghana Grid Company Limited, Volta River Authority, and Electricity Company of Ghana, for their swift coordination and response.

He described the restoration effort as a demonstration of Ghana’s technical capacity and resilience in the face of adversity, adding that the country can rely on the expertise of its energy sector professionals during critical situations.

The disruption was triggered by a fire incident at the Akosombo switchyard control room, which affected power evacuation from the dam and resulted in the loss of about 1,000 megawatts—one of the most significant shocks to the national electricity system in recent years.

Meanwhile, President John Dramani Mahama visited the substation on April 30, 2026, to assess the situation and ongoing restoration efforts.